The Financial Times, citing an unnamed Ukrainian military official, has reported that Russia had struck the city of Dnipro with an RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile on 21 November.

Source: Financial Times

Quote: "The Russian [ruler] said an Oreshnik missile had been used to target a factory in Dnipro, which was formerly the Soviet Union’s top-secret rocket-building facility.

However, a senior Ukrainian military official told the Financial Times that the missile was an RS-26 Rubezh, which has a range of up to 6,000km."

Background:

Ukraine’s Air Force noted that during the latest missile attack on the city of Dnipro, Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). Sources from Ukrainska Pravda reported that it could have been the Rubezh missile, which is a potential nuclear warhead carrier.

However, two Western officials told Reuters that early reports do not confirm Russia's use of an ICBM.

In his Thursday address, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin indirectly confirmed US reports, stating that during the morning attack on Dnipro on 21 November, Russia used the Oreshnik medium-range missile.

The United States officially confirmed that on the morning of 21 November, Russia struck Dnipro with a ballistic missile based on the RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile.

