President of European Parliament calls on Berlin to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles

Roberta Metsola, the President of the European Parliament, has called on the German government to finally decide on the transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Source: German newspaper Der Spiegel; European Pravda; Roberta Metsola in an interview with a group of German media

Details: Roberta Metsola stressed that "time matters" for Ukraine and that Russia is increasing its pressure, with more air targets striking Ukrainian cities.

Roberta Metsola stressed that Ukraine "cannot wait forever" and that the European Parliament has broad support for Germany's decision.

Background:

The Taurus debate has resumed after the US lifted restrictions on the use of long-range weapons by Ukraine to strike Russian territory, and Germany is approaching early elections. The leader of the largest opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, Friedrich Merz, who has a good chance of becoming the next chancellor, is in favour of the Taurus transfer, while the Social Democratic Party of Germany partners are also in favour of the decision, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz insists that he will not do so.

Recently, Spiegel published an editorial harshly criticising Scholz for delaying the decision.

More than 60% of Germans oppose providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles.

