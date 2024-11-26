Russia sets new record for drone launches, attacking Ukraine with 188 drones

Russia launched 188 drones on the night of 25-26 November, marking a new record number. Air defence forces have downed 76 UAVs, while 95 drones have disappeared from radar due to electronic warfare actions.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The occupiers attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Voronezh and Kursk oblasts on the night of 25-26 November (from 19:30 on 25 November). The enemy launched a record number of Shahed drones and UAVs of unspecified type from Russia’s Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk during the nighttime attack."

Details: It is reported that the Air Force's air surveillance troops detected and tracked 192 aerial targets:

4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;

188 Russian UAVs.

As of 09:00, air defence forces had downed 76 Russian drones within Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

A total of 95 drones disappeared from radar, likely due to the defence forces’ active EW measures, while five UAVs flew towards Belarus.

Quote: "Unfortunately, hits to critical infrastructure facilities were recorded. Houses and high-rise residential buildings were also damaged in several oblasts due to the large-scale drone attack. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

The information is being updated."

