All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia sets new record for drone launches, attacking Ukraine with 188 drones

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 26 November 2024, 09:13
Russia sets new record for drone launches, attacking Ukraine with 188 drones
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia launched 188 drones on the night of 25-26 November, marking a new record number. Air defence forces have downed 76 UAVs, while 95 drones have disappeared from radar due to electronic warfare actions.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The occupiers attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Voronezh and Kursk oblasts on the night of 25-26 November (from 19:30 on 25 November). The enemy launched a record number of Shahed drones and UAVs of unspecified type from Russia’s Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk during the nighttime attack."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that the Air Force's air surveillance troops detected and tracked 192 aerial targets:

  • 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles;
  • 188 Russian UAVs.

As of 09:00, air defence forces had downed 76 Russian drones within Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

A total of 95 drones disappeared from radar, likely due to the defence forces’ active EW measures, while five UAVs flew towards Belarus.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Unfortunately, hits to critical infrastructure facilities were recorded. Houses and high-rise residential buildings were also damaged in several oblasts due to the large-scale drone attack. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties. 

The information is being updated."

Support UP or become our patron!

Shahed dronedronesUkraine's Air Forceair defence
Advertisement:

US allocates US$725 million military aid package to Ukraine

New Ukrainian Unity Ministry may be headed by Naftogaz chief

Zelenskyy on personnel changes in Ukraine's Armed Forces: more are still to come

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Georgian authorities against scaring people with "Ukrainian scenario"

German Defence Ministry discloses contents of announced military aid package to Ukraine

Ukrainian marines repel assault by elite Russian airborne unit in Kursk Oblast – video

All News
Shahed drone
Belarus records highest number of Shahed drones entering from Ukraine
Russia shifts its drone attack tactics: Ukraine's air defence intercepted 71 drones on 25 November
Russian night drone attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 64 UAVs out of 114, 4 sill in air
RECENT NEWS
23:45
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is prepared to invite Russia to Peace Summit, but Putin is not interested in peace
23:31
Ukraine's losses far lower than reported in Western press – Zelenskyy
23:25
EU condemns Russian airstrikes on Syria and calls for de-escalation
23:03
US allocates US$725 million military aid package to Ukraine
22:57
New Ukrainian Unity Ministry may be headed by Naftogaz chief
22:35
Ukraine's defence minister discusses preparations for next Ramstein meeting with Pentagon chief
21:44
151 Russian UAVs flew into Belarus in November – media
21:30
Putin returns Baltika to Carlsberg, company shares rise – Bloomberg
21:20
Canada announces sanctions against Georgian officials following Baltic states' example – media
20:58
Russians strike Kryvyi Rih with 3 missiles, Ukraine's air defence engaged
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: