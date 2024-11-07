UK announces new sanctions against Russian military industrial complex and Russian-backed mercenaries

The UK has announced the largest package of sanctions against Russia since May 2023, with new sanctions targeting the Russian military-industrial complex and Russian-backed mercenary groups.

Source: press release on the UK government website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK sanctioned a total of 56 individuals and legal entities, with sanctions intended to disrupt the supply of "vital equipment for [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin’s war machine".

The new sanctions also bear down on Russian malign activity globally, "exposing the corrupt activities of Russian proxy military groups in Africa".

The sanctions target suppliers supporting Russia’s military production, Russian-backed mercenary groups operating in Sub-Saharan Africa and a Russian military intelligence agent involved in the use of a Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury, UK.

They also target entities based in China, Türkiye and Central Asia involved in the supply and production of goods like machine tools, microelectronics and components for drones, which Russia needs to support its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The package also targets three private mercenary groups with links to the Kremlin, including Africa Corps, and 11 individuals associated with Russian proxies. "These targets have direct links to the Kremlin, have threatened peace and security in Libya, Mali and the Central African Republic, and have committed widespread human rights abuses across the continent," the government’s press release said.

Background:

In late October, the United States imposed sanctions on nearly 400 individuals and companies for helping Russia circumvent restrictions imposed because of its war against Ukraine.

On Monday, 28 October, the United Kingdom announced sanctions against three individuals and three legal entities involved in Russia's disinformation campaign against Ukraine.

