US imposes sanctions on 400 individuals and companies, particularly for helping Russia circumvent restrictions

The United States is imposing sanctions on about 400 individuals and companies for helping Russia circumvent restrictions imposed because of its war against Ukraine.

Source: US Department of State on 30 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: About 400 individuals and companies are subject to the new restrictions.

Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US State Department, explained that the individuals and firms in question are those who are assisting Russia in its war against Ukraine by helping the Kremlin evade sanctions and acquire the necessary supplies for its military operations.

"We will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to promote accountability for Russia's crimes," he added.

The sanctions list covers dozens of companies from various countries, particularly China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Türkiye, and the UAE, which have shipped microelectronics and aviation-related components to Russia, as well as Russian companies that acted as importing counterparts.

The sanctions also targeted five newly appointed deputy ministers of defence, along with several Russian companies involved in repairing military equipment and producing technologies essential for the defence industry, as well as organisations linked to military cooperation between Russia and Belarus.

The new restrictions also target a company that transported equipment for Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project and a network of shipping companies from the UAE and Singapore involved in the procurement of LNG (liquified natural gas) carriers for Russian natural gas producer Novatek.

In addition, three subsidiaries of Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation, which develops digital technologies and software for its needs, were also sanctioned.

Background:

Earlier this week, the UK announced sanctions against three individuals and three legal entities involved in Russia's disinformation campaign against Ukraine.

Customs officials in Nuremberg, Germany, detained a Russian citizen on suspicion of circumventing sanctions.

