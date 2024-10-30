All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US imposes sanctions on 400 individuals and companies, particularly for helping Russia circumvent restrictions

Mariya Yemets, Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 18:02
US imposes sanctions on 400 individuals and companies, particularly for helping Russia circumvent restrictions
Photo: Getty Images

The United States is imposing sanctions on about 400 individuals and companies for helping Russia circumvent restrictions imposed because of its war against Ukraine.

Source: US Department of State on 30 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: About 400 individuals and companies are subject to the new restrictions.

Advertisement:

Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US State Department, explained that the individuals and firms in question are those who are assisting Russia in its war against Ukraine by helping the Kremlin evade sanctions and acquire the necessary supplies for its military operations.

"We will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to promote accountability for Russia's crimes," he added.

The sanctions list covers dozens of companies from various countries, particularly China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Türkiye, and the UAE, which have shipped microelectronics and aviation-related components to Russia, as well as Russian companies that acted as importing counterparts.

Advertisement:

The sanctions also targeted five newly appointed deputy ministers of defence, along with several Russian companies involved in repairing military equipment and producing technologies essential for the defence industry, as well as organisations linked to military cooperation between Russia and Belarus.

The new restrictions also target a company that transported equipment for Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project and a network of shipping companies from the UAE and Singapore involved in the procurement of LNG (liquified natural gas) carriers for Russian natural gas producer Novatek.

In addition, three subsidiaries of Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation, which develops digital technologies and software for its needs, were also sanctioned.

Background:

  • Earlier this week, the UK announced sanctions against three individuals and three legal entities involved in Russia's disinformation campaign against Ukraine.
  • Customs officials in Nuremberg, Germany, detained a Russian citizen on suspicion of circumventing sanctions.

Support UP or become our patron!

sanctionsUSA
Advertisement:

Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66

Moldova holds second round of presidential election

Kyiv authorities show consequences of night attack by Russian drones on Ukraine's capital – photos

Russians occupy Kurakhivka and Shakhtarske in Donetsk Oblast

Zelenskyy: Shaheds with 170,000 foreign components attacked Ukraine in October

Energy infrastructure damaged in Russian strikes on Kyiv on 2 November

All News
sanctions
Finland arrests Russian property, including beach for Russian diplomats – media
Russia's major gas project stalls as sanctions strengthen – Bloomberg
Russia finds way to buy sanctioned Nvidia AI chips: through Asian countries
RECENT NEWS
10:04
Russian forces drop guided bomb on house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring two people – local authorities
09:50
Moldova warns EU countries of Russia's plans to disrupt diaspora vote – Reuters
09:27
Russia launches 96 UAVs overnight, Ukrainian air defences shoot down 66
08:41
Moldova holds second round of presidential election
08:26
Russians kill one civilian and injure 10 others in Kherson Oblast
08:08
Russia loses 1410 personnel and 12 tanks in war against Ukraine
07:44
Kyiv authorities show consequences of night attack by Russian drones on Ukraine's capital – photos
07:32
Russia claims drone attacks on three oblasts
06:24
UAV wreckage spotted falling in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv
05:36
Air defence forces targeted Rusian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: