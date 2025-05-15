All Sections
Starmer on Istanbul talks: Putin is standing in way of peace

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 15 May 2025, 19:59
Starmer on Istanbul talks: Putin is standing in way of peace
Stock Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has accused Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin of sabotaging peace efforts after he refused to attend talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on the Russian ruler's refusal to come to Türkiye for talks, Starmer said it was "further evidence that it's Putin who is dragging his feet".

Quote: "It is Putin who is causing the delay in a ceasefire. Ukraine has long been clear, several months ago now, that they would have a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, and we have long said that it's Putin who is standing in the way of that peace." 

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy travelled to Ankara in anticipation of Putin’s arrival. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Putin would not travel to Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation.
  • Instead, Russia sent a low-level delegation headed by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky.
  • Despite this, Zelenskyy has decided to send a Ukrainian delegation led by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov to the talks in Istanbul.

