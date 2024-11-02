All Sections
Energy infrastructure damaged in Russian strikes on Kyiv on 2 November

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 2 November 2024, 14:21
Energy infrastructure damaged in Russian strikes on Kyiv on 2 November
Stock photo: Getty Images

Power engineers have started repairing the energy infrastructure damaged in a Russian drone attack targeting Kyiv Oblast and the city of Kyiv on 2 November.

Source: press service for DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine

Details: "The damage to a transit high-voltage line in Kyiv Oblast this morning caused a blackout in the capital. Some houses in Holosiivskyi district had faced power outages. DTEK power engineers have quickly reconnected customers and restored power within one hour. The high-voltage line itself needs to be repaired," the press service noted.

In addition, damage to another distribution network caused a power outage in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast. The electricity supply has been restored.

More damage to the grid was recorded in Vyshhorod district at 10:57 on 2 November. Power engineers continue the repair efforts.

