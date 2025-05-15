All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine-Russia talks in Türkiye to begin on Friday, sources say

Roman Kravets, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 15 May 2025, 20:26
Ukraine-Russia talks in Türkiye to begin on Friday, sources say
Istanbul. Stock photo: Getty Images

Talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul will begin on Friday 16 May.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Sources told Ukrainska Pravda that the negotiations will start on Friday. No meetings are scheduled for Thursday 15 May.

Advertisement:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are also expected in Istanbul.

Suspilne’s sources say Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left Türkiye for Albania, where the European Political Community Summit is due to begin on 16 May.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian delegation, which is led by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, will arrive in Istanbul late on Thursday for the negotiations with Russia.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Zelenskyy travelled to Ankara in anticipation of the arrival of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Putin would not travel to Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation.
  • Instead, Russia sent a low-level delegation headed by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky.
  • Despite this, Zelenskyy decided to send a Ukrainian delegation led by Umierov to the talks in Istanbul.
  • Zelenskyy stated that the US and Türkiye will act as mediators in the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

negotiationspeaceTürkiye
Advertisement:
Ukraine-Russia talks in Türkiye to begin on Friday, sources say
Starmer on Istanbul talks: Putin is standing in way of peace
Zelenskyy reveals topics discussed with Turkish President Erdoğan
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sending delegation to Istanbul for talks with Russia
US proposes resuming NATO-Russia Council as part of settling Ukraine war, says Bloomberg
WSJ: Ukraine ready to discuss 30-day ceasefire with Russia at talks in Türkiye
All News
negotiations
Russian media reportedly receive instructions from Kremlin on how to cover talks in Istanbul
Ukraine reveals delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
Time to pressure Putin, says UK defence secretary
RECENT NEWS
21:49
EXPLAINERWhy are Romanians backing a pro-Russian president and what’s next?
21:44
Russian media reportedly receive instructions from Kremlin on how to cover talks in Istanbul
21:36
Ukraine reveals delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
20:40
Time to pressure Putin, says UK defence secretary
20:28
US state secretary sceptical about success of Istanbul talks
20:26
Ukraine-Russia talks in Türkiye to begin on Friday, sources say
20:22
Putin sacks commander-in-chief of Russian Ground Forces
19:59
Starmer on Istanbul talks: Putin is standing in way of peace
19:43
EXPLAINERWhat challenges has Donald Trump faced during his Middle East tour?
19:09
Zelenskyy reveals topics discussed with Turkish President Erdoğan
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: