Zelenskyy's speech not shown in official broadcast of Budapest summit

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 7 November 2024, 19:22
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

The speech made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European Political Community summit in Budapest on Thursday, 7 November was not shown in the official online broadcast.

Source: Radio Liberty, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official programme included Zelenskyy speaking second, after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and before French President Emmanuel Macron.

Orbán's and Macron's speeches were broadcast and posted separately online, but the organisers did not broadcast or publish the Ukrainian president's speech, Radio Liberty says.

A Hungarian representative of the event organisers told reporters that Zelenskyy's speech was supposedly "not public", but a video of it had been passed on to his team.

Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities contacted by Radio Liberty said this was not true.

"The president's speeches are always public if the format of the event provides for it. We did not make any requests not to broadcast or publish the speech," they commented.

Background:

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended the European Political Community Summit in Budapest in person. This is the first time since 2022 that he has visited Hungary, where the government has taken an ambiguous position on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.
  • In his speech at the summit, Zelenskyy said that the idea of making any concessions to Russia is unacceptable for Ukraine, and he considers that it would be suicide for the whole of Europe.

