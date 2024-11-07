Zelenskyy invites re-elected Moldovan President Sandu to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Moldova’s President Maia Sandu. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Moldova’s President Maia Sandu in Budapest on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit on 7 November.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy once again congratulated Sandu on her victory in the Moldovan presidential election and highlighted the importance of coordinating efforts between Kyiv and Chișinău on the path towards EU membership.

Among the key issues discussed, the Office of the President noted "joint security challenges posed by Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as countering Russian disinformation and its impact on Moldova’s parliamentary elections next year".

It was also mentioned that Zelenskyy invited Maia Sandu to visit Ukraine.

Background:

Maia Sandu was re-elected for a second term with a margin of over 10 percentage points against her opponent, pro-Russian socialist candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo.

Following her victory, Sandu stated that Moldova had demonstrated its resolve, despite facing an unprecedented attack in all of Europe’s history.

