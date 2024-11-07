Zelenskyy: Agreement with Hungary lacks NATO membership support, hence it remains unsigned

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that the draft bilateral document with Hungary currently does not include a clause supporting Ukraine’s NATO membership.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference following the European Political Community Summit in Budapest on 7 November, reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy recalled that during Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's visit to Ukraine in July, both sides agreed to "work on a bilateral document". However, he noted that a bilateral document "contains not only what one side wants".

Quote: "For us, Hungary’s support for Ukraine in the EU is important, as is Hungary’s support for Ukraine in NATO. The document does not currently include Hungary’s support for Ukraine in NATO. And since this is missing, the document remains unsigned."

President Zelenskyy had previously mentioned that Kyiv and Budapest are working on a bilateral document addressing security issues and Ukraine’s potential NATO membership.

Zelenskyy asserted that within this document, Ukraine would ask Hungary "not to obstruct" its future NATO accession.

Following this, Mate Paczolay, Hungarian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, confirmed the negotiations on a bilateral agreement with Ukraine but stated that the issue of Ukrainian NATO membership is not being discussed in it.

