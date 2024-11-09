All Sections
Ukraine plans to import over 5,000 MW of electricity from EU in 24 hours

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 9 November 2024, 13:28
High voltage power lines. Stock photo: Getty Images

An electricity import of 5,215 MWh with a capacity of 784 MW is scheduled for 9 November.

Source: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry 

Details: The imports will come from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary and Moldova.

The country's energy system remains balanced. However, the Energy Ministry urges consumers to use electricity rationally, especially during peak hours from 16:00 to 21:00.

Over the day from 8 to 9 November, energy workers successfully restored power for 1,861 consumers.

