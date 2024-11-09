Ukraine plans to import over 5,000 MW of electricity from EU in 24 hours
Saturday, 9 November 2024, 13:28
An electricity import of 5,215 MWh with a capacity of 784 MW is scheduled for 9 November.
Source: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry
Details: The imports will come from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary and Moldova.
The country's energy system remains balanced. However, the Energy Ministry urges consumers to use electricity rationally, especially during peak hours from 16:00 to 21:00.
Over the day from 8 to 9 November, energy workers successfully restored power for 1,861 consumers.
