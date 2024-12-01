Ukraine's PM believes it's currently impossible to reopen country's airspace

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has stated that it is not yet possible to open the country's airspace due to the security situation. He emphasised the need to focus on developing alternative routes for cargo and passenger traffic.

Source: Shmyhal at the International Transport Forum, as reported by Ukrinform news agency

Details: The prime minister explained that partial opening of the airspace requires a risk assessment and air defence equipment, though this is not yet possible due to the security situation.

He stressed the crucial importance of developing alternative ways of transporting goods and passengers, particularly land routes and road and rail transport.

Shmyhal noted that Russian forces had damaged aviation infrastructure during one of the latest attacks. At least 15 civilian airports had been affected by the attack.

Background:

In October, Supernova Airlines was granted permission to operate Lviv-Prague and Kyiv-Prague flights with a frequency of seven flights per week for a regular international air service.

The reopening of Lviv airport is "being discussed in expert circles," the city's mayor, Andrii Sadovyi, said.

