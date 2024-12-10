All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy on meeting with Macron and Trump: I told Trump that Putin fears only him and possibly China

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 10 December 2024, 02:18
Zelenskyy on meeting with Macron and Trump: I told Trump that Putin fears only him and possibly China
Zelenskyy and Trump. Photo: Ukraine’s Office of President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he told US President-elect Donald Trump that the Russian leader Vladimir Putin "fears only him and, perhaps, China".

Source: Zelenskyy on Х (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy also added that it is important to work together on how to end the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "That is our top priority. 

During the meeting in Paris, this was exactly what we focused on and it was a very productive conversation."

Details: Zelensky expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and Trump.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I reiterate my gratitude to President Macron for organising it, as well as my deep gratitude to President Trump for his strong resolve to bring this war to a fair end. 

This is the right approach, and it is important that all details are thoroughly worked out to ensure that peace is truly durable.

We know that America has the capacity to accomplish remarkable things — things that others have not been able to achieve. To succeed in ending this war, we need unity — the unity of America, Europe, and everyone in the world who values security — as well as strong positions and guarantees for peace.

I told President Trump that Putin fears only him and, perhaps, China. And that’s the truth — only decisiveness can bring this war to a just end and ensure lasting peace.

Action is needed now to restore the proper international order."

Background

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President-elect Donald Trump as productive, saying they all want to end the war in Ukraine fairly and as soon as possible.
  • Zelenskyy stated that in a conversation with Macron and Trump in Paris, he emphasised that Russian leader Vladimir Putin does not want the war against Ukraine to end and must be forced to do so.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyTrumpPutinwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media

Head of Ukrainian gambling watchdog arrested on suspicion of aiding Russia – law enforcement source

Biden's administration confident US military aid allocated to Ukraine to be sufficient to fight till end of 2025

Trump knows about danger of freezing war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

UN General Assembly updates resolution on human rights in occupied Crimea

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on lowering draft age: we should not compensate for lack of equipment and training with youth of soldiers
Zelenskyy approves emblem and flag of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service – photos
Zelenskyy: I instructed PM to increase funding for additional drones
RECENT NEWS
11:31
EU is preparing 16th package of sanctions against Russia
11:04
Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine
10:13
Germany relocates Ukrainian Armed Forces military equipment repair centre from Slovakia due to operational difficulties
09:40
US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media
09:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 51 Russian drones
09:20
Pentagon reports "hundreds" of North Korean casualties in war against Ukraine – New York Times
09:08
Head of Ukrainian gambling watchdog arrested on suspicion of aiding Russia – law enforcement source
09:02
Elderly man killed in Russian artillery shelling of Chernihiv Oblast
08:51
US considers deployment of new North Korean military units to Russia as possible
08:34
Russia has allegedly detained 2 suspects in murder of nuclear troops general Kirillov – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: