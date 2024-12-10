Zelenskyy on meeting with Macron and Trump: I told Trump that Putin fears only him and possibly China

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he told US President-elect Donald Trump that the Russian leader Vladimir Putin "fears only him and, perhaps, China".

Source: Zelenskyy on Х (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy also added that it is important to work together on how to end the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "That is our top priority.

During the meeting in Paris, this was exactly what we focused on and it was a very productive conversation."

Details: Zelensky expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and Trump.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I reiterate my gratitude to President Macron for organising it, as well as my deep gratitude to President Trump for his strong resolve to bring this war to a fair end.

This is the right approach, and it is important that all details are thoroughly worked out to ensure that peace is truly durable.

We know that America has the capacity to accomplish remarkable things — things that others have not been able to achieve. To succeed in ending this war, we need unity — the unity of America, Europe, and everyone in the world who values security — as well as strong positions and guarantees for peace.

I told President Trump that Putin fears only him and, perhaps, China. And that’s the truth — only decisiveness can bring this war to a just end and ensure lasting peace.

Action is needed now to restore the proper international order."

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President-elect Donald Trump as productive, saying they all want to end the war in Ukraine fairly and as soon as possible.

Zelenskyy stated that in a conversation with Macron and Trump in Paris, he emphasised that Russian leader Vladimir Putin does not want the war against Ukraine to end and must be forced to do so.

Support UP or become our patron!