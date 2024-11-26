Russians execute 5 Ukrainian soldiers captured on the Pokrovsk front

Ukrainian law enforcers have uncovered another war crime by the Russians and opened an investigation into the execution of five Ukrainian prisoners of war on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office

Details: Early reports indicate that in November 2024, the Russians attacked Ukrainian defence forces near the village of Petrivka on the Pokrovsk front. During the assault, five Ukrainian soldiers were forced to retreat and sought shelter in a house.

After surrounding the building, Russian forces captured the Ukrainian defenders, ordered them to leave the shelter unarmed, and lie face down on the ground. In blatant violation of international humanitarian law, the Russians then executed the prisoners using automatic weapons.



Quote: "Investigators are working to determine the full circumstances of the crime and identify those responsible.

The execution of prisoners of war is a severe breach of the Geneva Conventions and constitutes a serious international crime.

The pre-trial investigation is being led by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts."

