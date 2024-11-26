All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians execute 5 Ukrainian soldiers captured on the Pokrovsk front

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 26 November 2024, 12:55
Russians execute 5 Ukrainian soldiers captured on the Pokrovsk front
Screenshot: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Ukrainian law enforcers have uncovered another war crime by the Russians and opened an investigation into the execution of five Ukrainian prisoners of war on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office

Details: Early reports indicate that in November 2024, the Russians attacked Ukrainian defence forces near the village of Petrivka on the Pokrovsk front. During the assault, five Ukrainian soldiers were forced to retreat and sought shelter in a house.

Advertisement:

After surrounding the building, Russian forces captured the Ukrainian defenders, ordered them to leave the shelter unarmed, and lie face down on the ground. In blatant violation of international humanitarian law, the Russians then executed the prisoners using automatic weapons.

Quote: "Investigators are working to determine the full circumstances of the crime and identify those responsible.

The execution of prisoners of war is a severe breach of the Geneva Conventions and constitutes a serious international crime.

The pre-trial investigation is being led by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

war crimesprisonersRussiaOffice of the Prosecutor General
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
war crimes
Russians execute civilians in Toretsk
​​Russians execute five captured Ukrainian soldiers near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast
Russians drop aerial bomb on residential area of ​​Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast: 5 women and man injured
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: