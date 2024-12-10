All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's Defence Ministry seeks Estonia's support in training and equipping Ukrainian brigade

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 10 December 2024, 15:11
Ukraine's Defence Ministry seeks Estonia's support in training and equipping Ukrainian brigade
Rustem Umierov and Kristen Michal. Photo: Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has discussed the importance of training and equipping a Ukrainian brigade with support from Estonian allies with Estonia's delegation, led by Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Ukrainian Defence Ministry 

Umierov stated that he emphasised the importance of training and equipping a Ukrainian brigade with Estonia's support during the meeting with the Estonian delegation.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian delegation also briefed their Estonian counterparts on the current situation on the battlefield, and they discussed prospects for further strengthening cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.  

Additionally, Umerov informed Michal about the priorities of Ukraine's defence sector.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • The Estonian defence company Frankenburg Technologies will begin testing its own anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine next year.
  • On Monday, 9 December, the prime ministers of Ukraine and Estonia signed a joint statement, which, among other points, called on the EU to intensify sanctions pressure on Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best

UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:47
Zelenskyy asks EU to help protect Ukraine's gas storage and nuclear energy facilities, calls for unity
11:35
Russian drone attack on Novovorontsovka in Kherson Oblast injures 5 civilians
10:37
Russians intensify offensives, but fail to break through – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
10:26
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil refinery supplying Russian army
10:25
Sweden has not ruled out joining peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
09:37
South Korean intelligence reports 100 North Korean soldiers killed and around 1,000 injured fighting against Ukraine
08:43
Ukraine's air defence downs 45 Russian drones, 40 others fail to reach their targets
08:28
Russians try to break through Ukrainian defences on Kursk bridgehead almost 70 times
08:22
Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 27 armoured combat vehicles in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: