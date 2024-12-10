Ukraine's Defence Ministry seeks Estonia's support in training and equipping Ukrainian brigade

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has discussed the importance of training and equipping a Ukrainian brigade with support from Estonian allies with Estonia's delegation, led by Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Umierov stated that he emphasised the importance of training and equipping a Ukrainian brigade with Estonia's support during the meeting with the Estonian delegation.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian delegation also briefed their Estonian counterparts on the current situation on the battlefield, and they discussed prospects for further strengthening cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.

Additionally, Umerov informed Michal about the priorities of Ukraine's defence sector.

Background:

Advertisement:

The Estonian defence company Frankenburg Technologies will begin testing its own anti-aircraft missiles in Ukraine next year.

On Monday, 9 December, the prime ministers of Ukraine and Estonia signed a joint statement, which, among other points, called on the EU to intensify sanctions pressure on Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!