Ukrainian soldiers on brink of encirclement in 4 villages in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState, photo

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 13 December 2024, 00:41
"Uspenivka pocket". Map: DeepState

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on 12 December that Russian forces have occupied the village of Zoria. The situation around the "Uspenivka pocket" in Donetsk Oblast has been getting worse.

Source: DeepState

Details: According to the analysts, Russian forces have advanced in Novotroitske, Uspenivka, Kurakhove, Sontsivka and near Veselyi Hai in Donetsk Oblast.

Particular attention is drawn to the area around the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Romanivka, Veselyi Hai and Hannivka, which have found themselves inside the "Uspenivka pocket". The Russians are trying to break through the defences from all sides. Key roles in holding the line are played by the villages of Trudove, Uspenivka and Dalnie. From these locations, Russian forces are concentrating their efforts to storm Uspenivka, which is at risk of being completely encircled.

Мапа: DeepState
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red.
Map: DeepState

Quote: "The situation is critical for everyone except [Oleksandr] Lutsenko, now the former commander of the Donetsk Operational Tactical Group. According to our information, he has been removed from his position and reassigned to the Ground Forces Command. Instead, we might hear from the new commander the usual statement about 'retreating to positions prepared well in advance'."

Details: Ukrainian forces are actively fighting to hold their positions, but the situation remains challenging due to the significant Russian advantage in manpower.

According to DeepState, a lack of proper coordination poses the risk of encirclement for Ukraine’s defence forces units in several settlements simultaneously.

Quote: "The current situation is the result of inaction or unclear actions by the Donetsk Operational Tactical Group. The Russians are capturing more territory directly in Uspenivka, threatening to close the pocket and leave Ukraine’s defence forces units in Hannivka, Uspenivka, Trudove, Veselyi Hai and Romanivka isolated."

Background: 

