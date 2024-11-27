Russian forces make fastest advance in Ukraine since 2022 – Reuters

Russian forces have set a new weekly advance record since early 2022, capturing nearly 235 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory.

Source: Reuters

Details: Reuters noted that Russian forces are advancing in Ukraine at the fastest pace since the early days of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russians occupied significant areas of Ukraine, but they were later pushed back to eastern and southern areas. The line of contact remained largely static for two years until the recent small-scale advances, which began in July.

Quote: "The Russian army captured almost 235 sq km (91 sq miles) in Ukraine over the past week, a weekly record for 2024, it said."

Details: According to Pasi Paroinen, a military analyst with the Finnish Black Bird Group, Russian forces have taken control of approximately 667 square kilometres in November. The analyst noted that this figure may include some Russian gains from October, recorded with a delay.

Quote: "The war is entering what some Russian and Western officials say could be its most dangerous phase, with Russia reported to be using North Korean troops in Ukraine and Kyiv now using Western-supplied missiles to strike back inside Russia."

Background:

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that Russian invaders have recently been advancing much faster than in the whole of 2023 and are not giving up their intention to capture all of Donetsk Oblast.

The analysts attribute the recent gains primarily to the identification and tactical exploitation of vulnerabilities in Ukrainian defence lines.

In their report for 26 November, ISW analysts noted that Russian troops continue to make tactical advances in the west of Donetsk Oblast, moving closer to encircling Velyka Novosilka and threatening Ukrainian supply lines leading to Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

