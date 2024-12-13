All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Orbán on his "peace" initiative: one side accepted it, the other rejected it

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaFriday, 13 December 2024, 13:03
Orbán on his peace initiative: one side accepted it, the other rejected it
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Photo: Facebook

Hungary "did everything it could" when it proposed a Christmas truce and a large-scale prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Telex, a Hungarian independent news outlet

Quote from Orbán: "Christmas is approaching now, so it was worth a try, and that's what Hungary did. I think Hungary has acted the way one would expect a thousand-year-old European state to act."

Advertisement:

Details: "One side rejected it [his initiative - ed.], the other side accepted it," the Hungarian prime minister said.

Orbán also believes that the world is on the verge of much greater change than many people think.

Quote from Orbán: "As soon as the next American president takes office, this turnaround that I'm talking about is going to happen across the Western world, it's going to unfold right before our eyes."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 11 December, Orbán said that Hungary had proposed a ceasefire and a large-scale prisoner of war exchange for Christmas, but that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had allegedly rejected the idea.
  • Orbán said this in response to a tweet in which Zelenskyy criticised the Hungarian prime minister’s phone call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
  • Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó called his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, to complain about Ukraine's rejection of Orbán's Christmas initiative.

Support UP or become our patron!

Orbanceasefireprisoners
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

Gambling watchdog chief detained over support for Russian online casino – Ukraine's Bureau of Investigation, photos

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media

All News
Orban
Kremlin press secretary says Moscow supports Orbán's plan for PoW exchange
Hungarian PM responds to criticism from Zelenskyy, saying his "Christmas truce" idea was rejected
Zelenskyy sharply reacts to Orban's call with Putin: ''We all hope that Orban at least won't call Assad in Moscow''
RECENT NEWS
19:24
Every fourth shopping centre in Russia on the verge of bankruptcy – media
18:57
UK to continue training Ukrainian military in 2025
18:56
Russian hockey player convicted of espionage in Poland
18:52
Zelenskyy arrives in Brussels for meetings with European leaders
18:26
UK defence secretary arrives in Kyiv on visit
18:02
We should know in a month or two whether "Il-76 bodies" are Ukrainian POWs – Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner
17:43
Macron and Zelenskyy to meet in Brussels this evening – Le Monde
17:06
Russians have executed 177 Ukrainian soldiers in three years, most in 2024 – Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner
16:57
At least two missiles with nuclear warheads may have been on board Moskva cruiser – military expert
16:53
EU discusses travel restrictions for Russian diplomats – media
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: