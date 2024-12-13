Orbán on his "peace" initiative: one side accepted it, the other rejected it

Hungary "did everything it could" when it proposed a Christmas truce and a large-scale prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Telex, a Hungarian independent news outlet

Quote from Orbán: "Christmas is approaching now, so it was worth a try, and that's what Hungary did. I think Hungary has acted the way one would expect a thousand-year-old European state to act."

Advertisement:

Details: "One side rejected it [his initiative - ed.], the other side accepted it," the Hungarian prime minister said.

Orbán also believes that the world is on the verge of much greater change than many people think.

Quote from Orbán: "As soon as the next American president takes office, this turnaround that I'm talking about is going to happen across the Western world, it's going to unfold right before our eyes."

Advertisement:

Background:

On 11 December, Orbán said that Hungary had proposed a ceasefire and a large-scale prisoner of war exchange for Christmas, but that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had allegedly rejected the idea.

Orbán said this in response to a tweet in which Zelenskyy criticised the Hungarian prime minister’s phone call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó called his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, to complain about Ukraine's rejection of Orbán's Christmas initiative.

Support UP or become our patron!