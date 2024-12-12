All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Hungarian foreign minister calls his Russian counterpart to complain about Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 12 December 2024, 18:10
Hungarian foreign minister calls his Russian counterpart to complain about Ukraine
Sergei Lavrov (left) and Péter Szijjártó (right). Photo: Stock photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has called his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, to complain about Ukraine's rejection of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's proposal for a Christmas truce and a prisoner-of-war swap between Kyiv and Moscow.

Source: European Pravda, citing the press service for Russia's Foreign Ministry

Details: During the conversation, Szijjártó informed Lavrov that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had rejected Hungary's proposal for a temporary ceasefire in the war zone and a large-scale prisoner exchange between Kyiv and Moscow.

Advertisement:

The Hungarian foreign minister said Budapest had been notified of this by Ukrainian officials.

Lavrov responded by claiming that "this is not the first time Kyiv has rejected the initiatives of states sincerely interested in peace, including Hungary and Türkiye, despite the signals it has sent".

Russia's Foreign Ministry stated that Moscow backs the "realistic approach to ending" the war it initiated against Kyiv, as outlined by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in his 14 June speech.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • On 11 December, Orbán claimed that Hungary had proposed a ceasefire and a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war for Christmas but that President Zelenskyy had rejected the idea.
  • Orbán made this comment in response to a tweet by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, who had reacted sharply to the Hungarian prime minister's conversation with Kremlin leader Putin on Wednesday.
  • Zelenskyy stressed that "no one should boost personal image at the expense of unity; everyone should focus on shared success".

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaLavrovHungary
Advertisement:

Gambling watchdog chief detained over support for Russian online casino – Ukraine's Bureau of Investigation, photos

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media

Head of Ukrainian gambling watchdog arrested on suspicion of aiding Russia – law enforcement source

Biden's administration confident US military aid allocated to Ukraine to be sufficient to fight till end of 2025

Trump knows about danger of freezing war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

All News
Russia
Russia has built 15 times fewer civilian aircraft than promised to Putin
UNESCO to apply special monitoring mechanism for Kharkiv's State Industry House for first time in history – photos
Russian State Duma Chairman Volodin sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
13:03
EXPLAINERHow Scholz's government was dismissed and why Germany faces challenging elections
12:30
Gambling watchdog chief detained over support for Russian online casino – Ukraine's Bureau of Investigation, photos
12:15
Two films about war in Ukraine shortlisted for 2025 Oscars
11:45
Ukraine's Security Service conducts counterintelligence activities in Kyiv's government quarter – photos
11:42
Ukraine's Security Service intercepts conversation between Russians confirming heavy North Korean losses in Kursk Oblast
11:31
EU is preparing 16th package of sanctions against Russia
11:16
Russia launches job training schemes to prepare Ukraine war veterans for government roles
11:04
Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine
10:13
Germany relocates Ukrainian Armed Forces military equipment repair centre from Slovakia due to operational difficulties
09:40
US suggests that unspent Ukraine aid funds left over after Biden will fall to Trump's authority – media
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: