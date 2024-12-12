Kremlin press secretary says Moscow supports Orbán's plan for PoW exchange

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow supports Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's request for a Christmas ceasefire and a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, which Orbán made to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: According to Peskov, Russia has never abandoned peace negotiations and has constantly expressed its willingness to do so, but only on the basis of the "Istanbul agreements of the 2022."

Quote: "We assume that consultations on peace will continue. The Russian side fully supports Orbán’s efforts aimed at finding a peaceful settlement and resolving humanitarian issues related to the exchange of prisoners," Peskov told reporters.

He added that the Russian Federal Security Service purportedly forwarded a Russian proposal for the prisoner exchange to the Hungarian Embassy in Moscow on 11 December, following a discussion between Orbán and Putin.

Ukraine reportedly rejected all of the Hungarian politician's ideas, according to Putin's press secretary.

"Judging by Zelenskyy's reaction on social media, as well as of his entourage, the Ukrainian side rejected all of Orbán’s proposals," Peskov stated.

It is important to note that he made no explicit mention of Russia's backing for the Christmas truce.

Background:

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán shared that he spoke with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for an hour on 11 December.

"We are taking every possible diplomatic step to argue in favour of a ceasefire and peace talks," Orbán stated.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised Orbán for his phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Stock photo: Getty Images