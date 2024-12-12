All Sections
Ukraine is not yet ready for negotiations with Russia – Head of President's Office

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 12 December 2024, 20:19
Ukraine is not yet ready for negotiations with Russia – Head of President's Office
Andrii Yermak. Photo: Getty Images

Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office, believes that Ukraine is not ready to begin negotiations with Russia due to a lack of weapons, a NATO invitation and clear security guarantees.

Source: Yermak in an interview with Suspilne, the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: Asked whether Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia, Yermak responded, "Not yet." He explained that Ukraine must be strong to start negotiations with Russia on equal terms.

Quote: "Not yet. We lack weapons, we lack the status we are talking about – an invitation to join NATO – and a clear understanding of guarantees that would ensure our security and give us confidence that Putin won’t be back in two or three years."

