Dutch foreign minister says it's too early to speculate about peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaMonday, 16 December 2024, 12:01
Caspar Veldkamp, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands. Photo: Getty Images

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp has said that it was too early to speculate on a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Source: Veldkamp before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister was asked about a possible European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

"It is too early to speculate about that," Veldkamp said.

Nevertheless, he noted that Ukraine's readiness for a diplomatic settlement with Russia is important.

Quote: "Well, President Zelenskyy has spoken about a diplomatic solution in 2025. I think it’s very important that between now and the moment that he believes negotiations could start – we don’t know about Putin, but… – that Ukraine is fully supported, and that means military support, that means support in the field of energy, energy infrastructure, and it also means financial support."

Background:

  • Commenting on a possible peacekeeping mission, European chief diplomat Kaja Kallas said that peace must be achieved before sending peacekeepers, and Russia is not currently showing the will to do so.
  • Earlier, the media reported that possible formats for ending the war and the potential creation of a European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine will be the topics of discussion at a meeting of Western leaders in Brussels.
  • Radio Liberty has learned from sources that French President Emmanuel Macron is likely to raise the issue of deploying a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire and peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia at the EU leaders' summit on 18-19 December.
  • Nevertheless, the sources noted that the topic of peacekeepers is very new and remains at the level of an idea.

