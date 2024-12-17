Finnish president urges everyone not to be hasty regarding peacekeepers for Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has stressed the need for a balanced approach to the idea of a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine, which some European leaders are discussing.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Finnish public service media company Yle

Quote: "Alexander Stubb is warning against jumping the gun as European leaders discuss a possible peacekeeping operation in Ukraine after peace is achieved."

Details: Stubb is representing Finland in Tallinn at a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) nations, where the issue is being discussed today.

The Finnish president has not taken a specific position on the possible operation itself.

Stubb noted that the operation would require UN authorisation. In addition, there is no peace at the moment, and Stubb believes that above all, Ukraine needs weapons.

When asked about Stubb's message to Russia, he responded with one word: "Retreat".

Background:

Reuters reported that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte would convene a separate discussion on the situation in Ukraine with the leaders of Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Poland on the sidelines of the summit in Brussels on 18 December.

Radio Liberty learned from sources that French President Emmanuel Macron was likely to raise the issue of deploying a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire and a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

The sources also noted that the topic of peacekeepers is very new and remains at the level of an idea.

