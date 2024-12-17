All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Finnish president urges everyone not to be hasty regarding peacekeepers for Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 17 December 2024, 11:19
Finnish president urges everyone not to be hasty regarding peacekeepers for Ukraine
Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Stock photo: Getty Images

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has stressed the need for a balanced approach to the idea of a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine, which some European leaders are discussing.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Finnish public service media company Yle

Quote: "Alexander Stubb is warning against jumping the gun as European leaders discuss a possible peacekeeping operation in Ukraine after peace is achieved."

Advertisement:

Details: Stubb is representing Finland in Tallinn at a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) nations, where the issue is being discussed today.

The Finnish president has not taken a specific position on the possible operation itself.

Stubb noted that the operation would require UN authorisation. In addition, there is no peace at the moment, and Stubb believes that above all, Ukraine needs weapons.

Advertisement:

When asked about Stubb's message to Russia, he responded with one word: "Retreat".

Background:

  • Reuters reported that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte would convene a separate discussion on the situation in Ukraine with the leaders of Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Poland on the sidelines of the summit in Brussels on 18 December.
  • Radio Liberty learned from sources that French President Emmanuel Macron was likely to raise the issue of deploying a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire and a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.
  • The sources also noted that the topic of peacekeepers is very new and remains at the level of an idea.

Support UP or become our patron!

Finlandaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
Finland
Finnish PM calls for increased support for Ukraine and common European defence
Finland provides winter defence materiel for Armed Forces of Ukraine and prepares new aid package
Finland to create joint drone production with Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: