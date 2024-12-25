Carol of the Bells performed near legendary sign marking entry to Donetsk Oblast – video

All Sections
Alyona PavliukWednesday, 25 December 2024, 13:53
Carol of the Bells performed near the legendary sign marking entry to Donetsk Oblast. Screenshot: a video by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine/Facebook

Shchedryk, known in the world as Carol of the Bells, was performed near the legendary sign marking the entrance to Donetsk Oblast, known as a stele. Officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs played the song.

Source: Video released by Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Quote from Ministry of Internal Affairs: "The melody, which enchants the whole world during the Christmas holidays, was performed near Pokrovsk, where composer Mykola Leontovych once lived and worked. Today, the Russian occupiers are on the outskirts of the city...."

Details: Shchedryk was performed by a border guard, a policeman, a member of the National Guard of Ukraine and a rescue worker. They all serve in Donetsk Oblast.

For reference: The Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych wrote the arrangement of the folk song more than 100 years ago. Shchedryk was performed for the first time by the Kyiv University Choir in 1916. Shchedryk, known internationally, has become a symbol of the Ukrainian struggle for freedom.

Background: On 25 December, 2023, Shchedryk was played for the first time on the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra bell tower. It was performed by the Academic Choir of Ukraine's National Radio.

Donetsk OblastUkraine
