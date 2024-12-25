All Sections
DeepState: Russians occupy Novoolenivka and Storozheve in Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 25 December 2024, 15:23
DeepState: Russians occupy Novoolenivka and Storozheve in Donetsk Oblast
The line of contact in Donetsk Oblast. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

The Russians have occupied two more settlements in Donetsk Oblast–Storozheve and Novoolenivka–and advanced near Pishchane and Novovasylivka.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Details: DeepState analysts emphasised that the Russians had captured new territory in Donetsk Oblast. These include the settlements of Storozheve and Novoolenivka.

The Russians also advanced near the settlement of Pishchane, which lies a few kilometres from Pokrovsk and close Novovasylivka.

Background:

  • On 17 December, DeepState reported that the Russians had occupied Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast and advanced near nine settlements.
  • The next day, analysts reported that the Russians had seized the village of Sontsivka.
  • On 19 December, DeepState analysts updated the map and reported that the Russians had occupied Trudove in Donetsk Oblast.

