DeepState: Russians occupy Novoolenivka and Storozheve in Donetsk Oblast
Wednesday, 25 December 2024, 15:23
The Russians have occupied two more settlements in Donetsk Oblast–Storozheve and Novoolenivka–and advanced near Pishchane and Novovasylivka.
Source: DeepState analytical project
Details: DeepState analysts emphasised that the Russians had captured new territory in Donetsk Oblast. These include the settlements of Storozheve and Novoolenivka.
Advertisement:
The Russians also advanced near the settlement of Pishchane, which lies a few kilometres from Pokrovsk and close Novovasylivka.
Background:
- On 17 December, DeepState reported that the Russians had occupied Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast and advanced near nine settlements.
- The next day, analysts reported that the Russians had seized the village of Sontsivka.
- On 19 December, DeepState analysts updated the map and reported that the Russians had occupied Trudove in Donetsk Oblast.
Support UP or become our patron!