All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians occupy Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast and advance near 9 settlements – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 02:45
Russians occupy Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast and advance near 9 settlements – DeepState
Hannivka. Screenshot: DeepState map

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 16-17 December that the Russians have occupied the village of Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: In addition, analysts reported Russian advances near the settlements of Dalnie, Uspenivka, Pishchane, Storozheve, Trudove, Kurakhove, Shevchenko and Kostiantynopolske. The Russians have also advanced near Kruglenkoe in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 15 December, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that the Russians were conducting active assaults on the southeastern outskirts of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, trying to seize a road junction and a residential block in the city while also infiltrating with sabotage and reconnaissance groups.
  • On the evening of 14 December, a DeepState source reported that Russian forces had continued to advance into Kurakhove, gradually occupying the central part of the city. A video circulated by the Russians shows a Russian flag on the Kurakhove City Council building.
  • Analysts from the DeepState project reported on 12 December that the situation around the "Uspenivka pocket" in Donetsk Oblast had been getting worse.
  • Particular attention was drawn to the area around the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Romanivka, Veselyi Hai and Hannivka, which have found themselves inside the "Uspenivka pocket". The Russians were trying to break through the defences from all sides. Key roles in holding the line were played by the villages of Trudove, Uspenivka and Dalnie. From these locations, Russian forces were concentrating their efforts to storm Uspenivka, which was at risk of being completely encircled.

Support UP or become our patron!

occupationDonetsk OblastKursk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
occupation
Ukraine's Armed Forces push Russians out of Kolisnykivka in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
Former Russian president says "new, very close regions" may join Russia
Two vehicles carrying soldiers crash into each other in Russia, causing fatalities – Russian media outlet, video
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: