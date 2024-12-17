Russians occupy Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast and advance near 9 settlements – DeepState

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 16-17 December that the Russians have occupied the village of Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: In addition, analysts reported Russian advances near the settlements of Dalnie, Uspenivka, Pishchane, Storozheve, Trudove, Kurakhove, Shevchenko and Kostiantynopolske. The Russians have also advanced near Kruglenkoe in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

On 15 December, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that the Russians were conducting active assaults on the southeastern outskirts of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, trying to seize a road junction and a residential block in the city while also infiltrating with sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

On the evening of 14 December, a DeepState source reported that Russian forces had continued to advance into Kurakhove, gradually occupying the central part of the city. A video circulated by the Russians shows a Russian flag on the Kurakhove City Council building.

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on 12 December that the situation around the "Uspenivka pocket" in Donetsk Oblast had been getting worse.

Particular attention was drawn to the area around the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Romanivka, Veselyi Hai and Hannivka, which have found themselves inside the "Uspenivka pocket". The Russians were trying to break through the defences from all sides. Key roles in holding the line were played by the villages of Trudove, Uspenivka and Dalnie. From these locations, Russian forces were concentrating their efforts to storm Uspenivka, which was at risk of being completely encircled.

