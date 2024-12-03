Ukrainian defence forces destroy 22 Russian UAVs in nine oblasts overnight

The Russian troops launched 28 attack drones of various types against Ukraine on the night of 2-3 December, and air defence forces destroyed 22 of them.

Source: Air Force Command

Details: The Russians launched Shahed and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Oryol, and Millerovo in the Russian Federation.

As of 09:00, units of anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the defence forces shot down 22 UAVs in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

One drone disappeared from radar, and two left the airspace towards Belarus and the temporarily occupied territories.

Several strikes on critical infrastructure facilities were also recorded in Ternopil and Rivne oblasts.

