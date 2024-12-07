All Sections
Biden: About 80,000 US troops deployed in Europe to deter Russian aggression

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 7 December 2024, 03:22
Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

Approximately 80,000 US soldiers have been deployed in NATO European countries to support US allies and to deter further Russian aggression.

Source: a letter from US President Joe Biden to the Speaker of the House and President Pro Tempore of the Senate regarding the War Powers report published by the White House 

Details: The letter mentioned that "in furtherance of counterterrorism efforts, the United States continues to work with partners around the globe".

Quote: "In this context, the United States has deployed forces to conduct counterterrorism operations and to advise, assist, and accompany security forces of select foreign partners on counterterrorism operations."

Details: Among other things, the report also notes that around 80,000 US military personnel are based in European NATO countries.

Quote: "Approximately 80,000 United States Armed Forces personnel are assigned or deployed to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation countries in Europe, including those deployed to reassure our allies and to deter further Russian aggression."

Background: In early 2022, Biden considered and officially approved the deployment of additional US military forces in Eastern Europe due to the threat of Russian aggression.

