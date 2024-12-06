Russians attack Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka fronts almost 130 times – Ukraine's General Staff

A soldier launching a Javelin anti-tank missile. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 188 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the most intense fighting observed on the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka fronts, which were attacked by the Russians a total of 127 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 6 December

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted one unsuccessful attack near the village of Tykhe.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, five Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assault actions near the settlements of Nova Kruhliakivka, Lozova and Synkivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 16 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Yampolivka, Terny, Zarichne, Torske, Druzheliubivka, Bilohorivka and in Serebrianka Forest.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked five times near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Predtechyne.

Advertisement:

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted six attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Nelipivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zhovte, Pushkine, Novotroitske, Shevchenko and Novopustynka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 50 Russian attacks. The Russians focused their main efforts near the settlements of Berestky, Stari Terny, Zoria, Sontsivka, Kurakhove, Dalnie, Yelyzavetivka, Hannivka, Romanivka and Uspenivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted 37 assaults near the settlements of Kostiantynopolske, Rozlyv, Sukhi Yaly, Makarivka and Novodarivka, actively using aircraft for strikes in these areas.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian attack near the village of Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted four attacks on Ukrainian positions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian settlements.

The Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russian aircraft has conducted strikes with guided bombs on Russian territory. As of now, 12 airstrikes using 17 guided air bombs and 492 artillery attacks have been recorded.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.



Support UP or become our patron!