Ukraine's defence forces receive first batch of new Ukrainian Peklo missile drones – photos, video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has handed over the first batch of the latest Peklo (Hell) missile drones to Ukraine’s defence forces, with a range of up to 700 km.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "The Peklo (Hell) drone-missile – our Ukrainian weapon with proven combat effectiveness. Today, the first batch was delivered to our Defence Forces. The mission now is to scale up production and deployment."

Advertisement:

Details: The president also thanked everyone involved in defence production.

The "Peklo" (Hell) drone-missile — our Ukrainian weapon with proven combat effectiveness. Today, the first batch was delivered to our Defense Forces. The mission now is to scale up production and deployment.



I am grateful to everyone involved in our defense production, whose… pic.twitter.com/MjIcWHgouZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 6, 2024

Advertisement:

Ukrinform reported that the Ukrainian army has received the first batch of Peklo missile drones, developed and manufactured in Ukraine, which are now in serial production.

Photo: Ukrinform

During the presentation, it was noted that the missile drones have a range of up to 700 km and can reach speeds of 700 km/h. It was also mentioned that five successful uses of the Peklo drones have already been recorded.

Photo: Ukrinform

For security reasons, other technical specifications and the number of units delivered are not being disclosed.

Support UP or become our patron!