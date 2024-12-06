All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces receive first batch of new Ukrainian Peklo missile drones – photos, video

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 6 December 2024, 14:43
Ukraine's defence forces receive first batch of new Ukrainian Peklo missile drones – photos, video
Photo: Ukrinform

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has handed over the first batch of the latest Peklo (Hell) missile drones to Ukraine’s defence forces, with a range of up to 700 km.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "The Peklo (Hell) drone-missile – our Ukrainian weapon with proven combat effectiveness. Today, the first batch was delivered to our Defence Forces. The mission now is to scale up production and deployment."

Details: The president also thanked everyone involved in defence production. 

Ukrinform reported that the Ukrainian army has received the first batch of Peklo missile drones, developed and manufactured in Ukraine, which are now in serial production. 

 
Photo: Ukrinform

During the presentation, it was noted that the missile drones have a range of up to 700 km and can reach speeds of 700 km/h. It was also mentioned that five successful uses of the Peklo drones have already been recorded. 

 
Photo: Ukrinform

For security reasons, other technical specifications and the number of units delivered are not being disclosed.

