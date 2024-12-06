All Sections
Zelenskyy promotes several generals

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 6 December 2024, 12:11
Zelenskyy promotes several generals
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded new military ranks to several high-ranking officers of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: In particular, the following military ranks were conferred by Zelenskyy’s decrees dated 5 December:

  • Brigadier General to Colonel Dmytro Volodymyrovych Bratishko, Commander of Operational Command Skhid (East) of Ukraine's Ground Forces;
  • Major General to Brigadier General Ihor Anatoliiovych Skybiuk, Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
  • Major General to Brigadier General Oleksandr Serhiiovych Trepak, Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
  • Brigadier General to Colonel Mykola Palas, Deputy Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For reference: The Day of Ukraine's Armed Forces is celebrated on 6 December.

Armed ForcesZelenskyy
Armed Forces
