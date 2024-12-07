All Sections
Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels attack Russian assets in Black Sea – photos, videos

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 December 2024, 09:17
Fire. Screenshot

Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, has published a video showing how uncrewed surface vessels attack Russian assets.

Source: Neizhpapa on Facebook 

Quote: "Uncrewed surface vessels from the Navy unit conducted strikes on Russian assets. 

Enemy surveillance systems were destroyed, which were located on the seized gas platforms near the coast of temporarily occupied Crimea. 

The occupiers will not stay on our territory. We will reach them everywhere."

Black Seashipsdrones
