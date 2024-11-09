Ukrainian navy showcases Ivan Mazepa corvette trials – video

The Ukrainian Navy has demonstrated how the Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette-class multipurpose ship continues to undergo state trials successfully.

Source: Ukrainian Navy

Details: The military said that the corvette delivered outstanding performance, precisely hitting aerial, naval and ground targets during artillery exercises.

The ship is equipped with advanced weapon systems that greatly enhance its combat capabilities.

The modernisation efforts focus on maximising efficiency and battle protection, with a particular emphasis on strengthening air defence systems.

Quote: "The Ivan Mazepa ship is not only a showcase of cutting-edge technology but also a symbol of Ukraine's indomitable fleet. Confidence in our forces is growing, and we are ready for the new challenges of war. Ukraine is an unbeatable maritime power, capable of repelling any threats."

Background: In August 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the first Ada-class corvette of the Ukrainian Navy, built by Türkiye for Ukraine, Hetman Ivan Mazepa.

