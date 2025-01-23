Russians intensify attacks on several fronts: Ukrainian forces repel 62 assaults near Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 115 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. The Russians have conducted the most attacks on the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Toretsk and Kupiansk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 23 January

Quote: "The enemy conducted two missile strikes, using four missiles, and 74 airstrikes, dropping 116 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements over the past day. In addition, they shelled [Ukrainian positions] over 5,200 times, including 117 strikes from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 2,487 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted seven attacks over the past day. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Lozova, Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 11 attacks, trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Pershotravneve, Novoserhiivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kuzmyne, Zelenyi Hay, Zarichne, Yampolivka and in Serebrianka Forest.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the city of Chasiv Yar twice.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 14 attacks near the city of Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 62 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Leontovychi, Zvirove, Pokrovsk, Novoserhiivka, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and towards Yantarne, Promin and Zelene. The Russians actively used bomber and assault aircraft, striking Ukrainian positions and settlements.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted five attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Vremivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians tried to push Ukrainian forces out of their positions three times but suffered losses and retreated.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks. Over the past day, the Russians conducted 21 airstrikes, dropping 34 guided bombs and striking Ukrainian positions 377 times, including nine from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Kharkiv, Siversk, Orikhiv and Huliaipole fronts, the Russians did not conduct any offensive operations.

