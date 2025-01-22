Border guards say Russia intensifies air attacks on Chernihiv Oblast

Andrii Demchenko, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Photo: Ukrinform

The Russians continue to actively carry out air strikes on the border areas of Ukraine in 2025. They specifically target Chernihiv Oblast.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a briefing at Ukrinform

Quote: "Regarding the border with Russia. The enemy does not stop firing on the border of three oblasts. These are Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. Since the beginning of this year alone, our border guard groups have recorded more than 2,500 attacks by Russia on these territories. 55 of them were supported by aircraft, over a thousand by artillery, and over 1400 by unmanned aerial vehicles."

Advertisement:

Details: The spokesperson stressed that since the beginning of the year, Russians have been particularly active in attacking Chernihiv Oblast with the help of aircraft.

Quote: "Before that, hostile aircraft were primarily deployed on the Sumy front. Attacks are currently taking place on the territories of the Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts."

Background: In the autumn, the General Staff reported that Russian aviation was conducting strikes on the territory of Kursk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!