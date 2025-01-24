All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan and military plant in Bryansk – video

Iryna BalachukFriday, 24 January 2025, 08:33
Drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan and military plant in Bryansk – video
Fire at the Ryazan Oil Refinery on 24 January. Screenshot: video of Andrii Kovalenko on Telegram

Drones have attacked strategic facilities in Russia, including hitting an oil refinery in Ryazan and targeting the Kremny El plant in Bryansk, which produces components for Russian weapons.

Source: Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote: "Strategic Russian facilities were hit in Ryazan, including an oil refinery. The Kremmy El plant was attacked again in Bryansk."

Advertisement:

Details: Kovalenko noted that the oil refinery that was attacked is one of the key facilities in Russia's oil industry, supplying fuel to both the civilian sector and the Russian defence industrial base.

Advertisement:

"[The refinery] produces fuel for military vehicles, aircraft fuel, diesel fuel and other petroleum products used in tanks, planes, ships and other Russian military equipment," Kovalenko explained.

The Kremmy El plant manufactures microelectronics for missile systems, the Pantsir air defence system, Iskander missiles, as well as for radar systems, electronic warfare systems and Russian drones.

"It was at least the third attack on this facility by unknown drones," Kovalenko concluded.

Background:

  • Drone attacks were reported in several Russian oblasts on the evening of 23 January, including explosions near the Ryazan Oil Refinery.
  • On the morning of 24 January, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that they had destroyed 121 drones that had attacked 11 Russian oblasts, the city of Moscow and temporarily occupied Crimea during the night.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiadronesfire
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
Russia
Trump accuses Russia of stealing US hypersonic missile plans
Russia loses 1,500 soldiers over past day
Russia claims attack by 121 UAVs on its 11 oblasts, Moscow and temporarily occupied Crimea
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: