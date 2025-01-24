Drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan and military plant in Bryansk – video

Fire at the Ryazan Oil Refinery on 24 January. Screenshot: video of Andrii Kovalenko on Telegram

Drones have attacked strategic facilities in Russia, including hitting an oil refinery in Ryazan and targeting the Kremny El plant in Bryansk, which produces components for Russian weapons.

Source: Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote: "Strategic Russian facilities were hit in Ryazan, including an oil refinery. The Kremmy El plant was attacked again in Bryansk."

Details: Kovalenko noted that the oil refinery that was attacked is one of the key facilities in Russia's oil industry, supplying fuel to both the civilian sector and the Russian defence industrial base.

Пожежа на НПЗ у російській Рязані після атаки безпілотників. Відео з Telegram керівника ЦПД РНБО Андрія Коваленка pic.twitter.com/U7Z12KPrcP — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) January 24, 2025

"[The refinery] produces fuel for military vehicles, aircraft fuel, diesel fuel and other petroleum products used in tanks, planes, ships and other Russian military equipment," Kovalenko explained.

The Kremmy El plant manufactures microelectronics for missile systems, the Pantsir air defence system, Iskander missiles, as well as for radar systems, electronic warfare systems and Russian drones.

"It was at least the third attack on this facility by unknown drones," Kovalenko concluded.

Background:

Drone attacks were reported in several Russian oblasts on the evening of 23 January, including explosions near the Ryazan Oil Refinery.

On the morning of 24 January, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that they had destroyed 121 drones that had attacked 11 Russian oblasts, the city of Moscow and temporarily occupied Crimea during the night.

