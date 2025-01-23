Drone attacks reported in Russia's Kursk, Ryazan and Bryansk oblasts – videos

Fire at the site of the attack. Screenshot

Drone attacks were reported in several Russian oblasts on the evening of 23 January, including explosions near the Ryazan Oil Refinery.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; Russian Telegram channels

Details: Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed that air defence systems had destroyed 49 drones across Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod oblasts and temporarily occupied Crimea.

There were also reports on social media of drone attacks in Ryazan Oblast, with explosions being heard near the local RNPK oil depot. At least 10 drones are reported to have been shot down over the oil depot.

У РФ повідомили про атаку безпілотників на Курську, Рязанську та Брянську області

Відео із російських телеграм-каналів pic.twitter.com/XefVbZc5O7 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) January 23, 2025

Update: Russian local news outlets reported on the night of 23-24 January that a fire had broken out near the thermal power plant and the oil refinery in Ryazan after the drone strike.

The governor of Ryazan Oblast stated that the appropriate services were still dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

