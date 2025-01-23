All Sections
Drone attacks reported in Russia's Kursk, Ryazan and Bryansk oblasts – videos

Tetyana Oliynyk, Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 23 January 2025, 23:43
Fire at the site of the attack. Screenshot

Drone attacks were reported in several Russian oblasts on the evening of 23 January, including explosions near the Ryazan Oil Refinery.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; Russian Telegram channels

Details: Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed that air defence systems had destroyed 49 drones across Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod oblasts and temporarily occupied Crimea.

There were also reports on social media of drone attacks in Ryazan Oblast, with explosions being heard near the local RNPK oil depot. At least 10 drones are reported to have been shot down over the oil depot.

Update: Russian local news outlets reported on the night of 23-24 January that a fire had broken out near the thermal power plant and the oil refinery in Ryazan after the drone strike. 

The governor of Ryazan Oblast stated that the appropriate services were still dealing with the aftermath of the attack. 

ISW: Putin signals to Russians that he will not take part in peace talks in near future
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
