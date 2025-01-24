All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Ukraine with 58 UAVs overnight: 25 downed, 27 disappear from radar

Iryna BalachukFriday, 24 January 2025, 09:24
Russia attacks Ukraine with 58 UAVs overnight: 25 downed, 27 disappear from radar
Stock photo: Air Command Centre on Facebook

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 58 Shahed attack UAVs and decoy drones on the night of 23-24 January. The Ukrainian air defence forces have managed to destroy 25 drones and 27 disappeared from radar. Three people were killed and there was damage in several oblasts.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 09:00, 25 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv oblasts. Twenty-seven enemy decoy drones have disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Advertisement:

Sadly, people were injured and some were killed in the enemy strike on Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts."

Details: It is reported that the Russians launched drones from the directions of the Russian cities of Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces.

Advertisement:

Background: It was reported earlier that three people had been killed in the Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukraine's Air Forcedrones
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy arrives in Poland to participate in commemoration of Auschwitz victims
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russia attacks Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones overnight: air defence downs 57 drones, 27 disappear from radar
Ukraine downs 65 drones out of 99 launched by Russia on 22 January, 30 disappear from radar
Russia launches ballistic missiles and 131 drones at night, no UAV reaches its target
RECENT NEWS
15:12
Russians attack Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with aerial bombs, wounding four people – photos
14:59
Ukrainian foreign minister urges EU to extend sanctions against Russia, holding up US as example
14:56
EU agrees to extend sanctions against Russia following agreement with Hungary
13:43
EXPLAINERHow Putin is destroying relations with a key ally
13:28
Norway helped evacuate 3,000 Ukrainian patients during full-scale war – photos
13:25
Russia's largest clothing manufacturer closes factories
13:18
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief: Ukraine to face threatening prospects if negotiations don't start by summer
13:16
Journalists reveal details of Hungary's ultimatum to EU: pressure on Ukraine demanded
12:49
UK intelligence analyses Russian operations in Kharkiv Oblast
12:45
Poll exclusive to UP: half of Ukrainians support compromise to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: