Russia attacks Ukraine with 58 UAVs overnight: 25 downed, 27 disappear from radar

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 58 Shahed attack UAVs and decoy drones on the night of 23-24 January. The Ukrainian air defence forces have managed to destroy 25 drones and 27 disappeared from radar. Three people were killed and there was damage in several oblasts.

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 09:00, 25 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv oblasts. Twenty-seven enemy decoy drones have disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

Sadly, people were injured and some were killed in the enemy strike on Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts."

Details: It is reported that the Russians launched drones from the directions of the Russian cities of Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces.

Background: It was reported earlier that three people had been killed in the Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast.

