Russia claims attack by 121 UAVs on 11 oblasts, Moscow and temporarily occupied Crimea

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that 121 drones attacked 11 Russian oblasts, the city of Moscow and temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 23-24 January.

Quote: "Over the past night, 121 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defence systems."

Details: The Russian Ministry claimed that its air defence systems downed 37 drones over Bryansk Oblast, 20 over Ryazan Oblast, 17 over Kursk Oblast and 17 over Saratov Oblast.

In addition, seven drones were reportedly downed over Rostov Oblast, six each over Moscow and Belgorod oblasts, three over Voronezh Oblast and two each over Tula, Lipetsk and Oryol oblasts. One drone was intercepted over the city of Moscow and another over temporarily occupied Crimea.

Background: Drone attacks were reported in several Russian oblasts on the evening of 23 January, including explosions near the Ryazan Oil Refinery.

