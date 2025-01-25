All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy on victims in Mariupol: Impossible to estimate, but we have reports of 20,000 dead

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 25 January 2025, 20:07
Zelenskyy on victims in Mariupol: Impossible to estimate, but we have reports of 20,000 dead
Mariupol in April 2022. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was impossible to establish the real number of victims of Russian aggression in occupied Mariupol, but Ukraine had information about over 20,000 people killed.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Italian journalist Cecilia Sali for Il Foglio Italian newspaper

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "No [it is impossible to establish the number of victims - ed.] in Mariupol. It's impossible to estimate this without appropriate work on the ground. We had information that the Russians killed about 20,000 people. But I can't say specifically.

Advertisement:

There were thousands of people in captivity. And most of them were from this front. We have brought 4,000 prisoners of war back, and there are thousands more.

Furthermore, we believe they [the Russians - ed.] took approximately 19,500 children from the south, especially from Mariupol in Kherson Oblast. What happened to the children? They have not been found. In addition, we know that certain military personnel, as well as the entire civilian population, who went on strike in Mariupol, were either killed or taken to prison and tortured. These are hundreds, thousands, or tens of thousands. 

In addition, there was combat, and lots of people were killed beneath the debris. That's why they wanted to reconstruct these buildings quickly."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy cited the example of Grozny in Chechnya, which was destroyed and rebuilt. The president says this was done, among other things, to hide the number of victims.

Background: 

  • Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, has been under Russian occupation since the spring of 2022. 
  • Vadym Boichenko, the Mayor of  Mariupol, said in April 2022 that more than 10,000 people had been killed during the Russian siege. 

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyMariupoloccupation
Advertisement:
Aftermath of 100-drone Russian attack felt across 7 Ukrainian oblasts
Russian drone attack damages vintage car museum, houses and cars in Kyiv Oblast – photos
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
All News
Zelenskyy
Fico criticises Zelenskyy for supporting protests in Slovakia
Zelenskyy believes Trump can end war faster than anyone else in world
Zelenskyy considers gas transit from Azerbaijan
RECENT NEWS
09:59
Aftermath of 100-drone Russian attack felt across 7 Ukrainian oblasts
09:40
updatedRussian UAV attack destroys two houses in Chernihiv – photos
08:51
Russian drone attack damages vintage car museum, houses and cars in Kyiv Oblast – photos
08:40
Russians attacking most often near Pokrovsk, on Lyman and Toretsk fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
07:53
updatedHousing and cars damaged and three injured in Odesa due to Russian attack – photos
07:51
New US secretary of state discusses war in Ukraine with UK foreign secretary
07:36
Russia has lost 833,000 soldiers since beginning of full-scale invasion
07:15
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Uman
05:08
EU assistance to tackle energy crisis in Transnistria will reduce dependence on Russia – ISW
04:04
Russians attack 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 5 civilians
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: