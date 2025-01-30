37 Russian drones shot down over Ukraine, but some hits reported

The Russians have launched 81 UAV attacks on Ukraine since the evening of 29 January. A total of 37 drones were destroyed, and 39 disappeared from radar. A drone strike on a building in Sumy has resulted in casualties.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "A total of 37 Shahed-type attack drones and other UAVs have been confirmed destroyed across Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Odesa oblasts as of 09:00. In addition, 39 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar [without adverse effects]."

Advertisement:

Details: The Air Force reported that the Russian attack affected Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa and Poltava oblasts.

Quote: "Industrial facilities, houses and multi-storey buildings, as well as vehicles were damaged. An enemy strike drone hit an apartment building in Sumy. Unfortunately, there are casualties," the statement said.

The Air Force also noted that the occupiers launched drones from Russian cities, including Kursk, Orel, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Advertisement:

The airstrike was intercepted by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and Ukraine’s defence forces.

Support UP or become our patron!