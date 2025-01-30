All Sections
Four bodies recovered from under rubble in Sumy – photos, videos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 30 January 2025, 08:19
Four bodies recovered from under rubble in Sumy – photos, videos
A damaged multi-storey building in Sumy. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian attack on a residential building in Sumy has killed at least four people whose bodies have been retrieved from under the rubble.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram; Sumy City Council; local media outlet Kordon.Media on Telegram 

Quote from Sumy City Council: "As of 08:00, four people were killed and nine others sustained injuries of varied severity, including one child, as a result of an enemy Shahed attack on a multi-storey residential building in Sumy."

Details: Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that five people, including one child, had suffered injuries ranging in severity. Five of the injured, including a child, were taken to hospital, three of them in a serious condition.

A damaged multi-storey building in Sumy.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russian Shahed drone attack destroyed five apartments on four floors and 12 balconies. More than 80 windows and balconies were smashed.

Over 20 cars were also damaged.

 
A damaged multi-storey building in Sumy.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

Sumy
