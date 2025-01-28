Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast

Ukraine’s defence forces destroyed a Russian cruise missile in Ukraine’s south on Tuesday, 28 January.

Source: Air Command Pivden (South)

Quote: "On the morning of 28 January, air defence units of Ukraine’s south shot down a cruise missile, presumably an Iskander-K, in Odesa Oblast."

Background: On the night of 27-28 January, Russia attacked Ukraine with 100 attack drones, and air defence destroyed 65 of them. Twenty-eight more disappeared from radar, and the remaining two flew to the territory of Russia and Belarus.

