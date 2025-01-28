Aftermath of 100-drone Russian attack felt across 7 Ukrainian oblasts

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Russia attacked Ukraine with a hundred attack drones on the night of 27-28 January. Air defence forces have destroyed 65 of them, 28 disappeared from radar and one drone is still in the air.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Starting at 20:00 on 27 January, the Russians launched 100 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones from the following directions: Oryil, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Advertisement:

As of 09:30, 65 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were reported downed in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kherson oblasts.

Quote: "28 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects) and two of them flew towards Russia and Belarus. One drone is still in the air, and combat operations are ongoing.

As a result of the attack by Russian UAVs, buildings belonging to private businesses, infrastructure facilities, apartment blocks and houses have been damaged. Early reports indicate that there are no fatalities, and the people who were affected by the attack are being treated.

Advertisement:

Special services are dealing with the consequences of the enemy attack in Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv oblasts."

Background:

On the night of 27-28 January, an explosion was heard in Kharkiv, and Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported an air strike and a large-scale fire in the Novobavarskyi district.

Two houses were destroyed in Chernihiv as a result of a UAV attack.

Explosions were also heard in Sumy and Kyiv Oblast.

An infrastructure facility in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, was damaged due to a nighttime Russian attack, and power engineers are working to restore the electricity supply.

A Russian drone attack on Odesa damaged residential buildings, set four cars on fire, and injured three people.

Support UP or become our patron!