Russia attacks Ukraine with 57 UAVs: 29 downed, 14 disappear from radar

Since the evening of 28 January, the Russians have launched 57 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones into Ukraine; 29 drones have been destroyed and 14 disappeared from radar.

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 09:30, 29 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa oblasts. Fourteen enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without any adverse effects)."

Details: The Air Force noted that the Russian attack affected Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Sumy oblasts.

The Russians launched drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the defence forces.

