All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Ukraine with 57 UAVs: 29 downed, 14 disappear from radar

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 29 January 2025, 10:11
Russia attacks Ukraine with 57 UAVs: 29 downed, 14 disappear from radar
Mobile fire groups. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook  

Since the evening of 28 January, the Russians have launched 57 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones into Ukraine; 29 drones have been destroyed and 14 disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 09:30, 29 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa oblasts. Fourteen enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without any adverse effects)."

Advertisement:

Details: The Air Force noted that the Russian attack affected Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Sumy oblasts.

The Russians launched drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the defence forces.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukraine's Air Forcedrones
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Ukrainian attacks on oil depot of Engels airbase
US secretary of state introduces exceptions to foreign aid freeze – WP
Moldova and unrecognised Transnistria sign agreement on gas loan to help Transnistria
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil depot in Russia's Kstovo, UP sources say – photo, video
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
Aftermath of 100-drone Russian attack felt across 7 Ukrainian oblasts
Over 100 Russian drones launched against Ukraine: 57 downed, 39 go off radar
RECENT NEWS
23:23
Russian-installed puppet leader reports explosions near port in occupied Berdiansk
22:52
Defence Ministry says Ukraine is ready to share combat experience with NATO
22:45
NATO says it is fulfilling its promise of €40bn in aid to Ukraine for 2025
21:58
Georgia explains its withdrawal from PACE: waiting for "blackmail to stop"
21:48
UK appoints trade envoy to Ukraine
21:42
Tank from King Danylo Brigade burns Russian assault vehicle from 30 m away – video
21:36
Russia's February oil exports from its western ports drop by 8% due to sanctions
21:23
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
20:50
Georgia leaves PACE over sanctions but remains in Council of Europe
20:19
Russia reports billions in profits from selling Zelenskyy's flat and other property of Ukrainians in Crimea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: