Kursk front has seen majority of hostilities since day's start – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian defenders have repelled 27 Russian attacks in Russia's Kursk Oblast since the beginning of the day.

information as of 16:00 on 7 January

Details: In addition, Russian forces carried out 146 artillery bombardments, including six from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched six airstrikes in Kursk Oblast, dropping 17 guided aerial bombs.

Over the last 24 hours, 128 combat clashes have occurred across the battlefield. The Kursk, Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts are the main focus of Russian forces.

On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks, with one combat engagement still in progress. On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attempted to advance towards Ukrainian positions three times over the past 24 hours.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted nine attacks. On the Siversk front, the Russians mounted five attacks, with one combat engagement still in progress.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks and five combat engagements are still in progress. On the Toretsk front, the Russians made three attempts to advance, and one combat engagement is currently in progress.

On the Pokrovsk front, Russian troops, supported by aircraft, launched 28 combat engagements of varying intensity. Ukrainian troops repelled the Russian attacks, with five combat engagements still in progress. On the Kurakhove front, fierce fighting is raging. Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks during the day.

On the Vremivka front, Russian soldiers attacked Ukrainian positions 14 times, with four combat engagements still in progress. On the Prydniprovske front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two Russian attacks.

On the Huliaipole and Orikhiv fronts, Russian forces remained inactive. No significant changes have been reported on other fronts.

