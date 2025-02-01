Trump states he and Putin could do something "significant" to stop Russia's war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump declared on 31 January that his administration has already had "very serious" discussions with Russia regarding its war in Ukraine and that he and the Russian ruler Vladimir Putin will soon be able to take "significant" action towards ending the ongoing war.

Source: The Associated Press, citing Trump

Quote from Trump: "We will be speaking, and I think will perhaps do something that’ll be significant.

We want to end that war. That war would have not started if I was president."

Details: Trump did not confirm who, specifically, in his administration has been in contact with Russia but held that the two sides were "already talking".

When asked whether he had spoken to Putin personally, Trump responded guardedly, "I don’t want to say that."

Background:

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "no angel" and "shouldn't have allowed this war to happen".

Trump has repeatedly stated that he would never have allowed the war to start if he had been the president (of the US – ed.).

Earlier, Trump once again promised to end the war in Ukraine and instructed his team to organise a call with Putin to arrange a meeting after his inauguration.

Trump confirmed plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

A little while back, the US President called on Russia to make a "deal" to end the war in Ukraine, warning of intensified sanctions and tariffs against Moscow if no agreement is reached.

Trump also said he aims to reduce global oil prices to end the war.

