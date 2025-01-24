Trump: Zelenskyy is "no angel" and he "shouldn't have allowed this war to happen"

US President Donald Trump has stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "no angel" and "shouldn't have allowed this war to happen".

Source: NBC News, citing Trump in an interview with Fox News

Quote from Trump: "He [Zelenskyy] shouldn't have allowed this war [Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine] to happen."

"Zelenskyy is no angel."

"Zelenskyy was fighting a much bigger entity, much bigger, much more powerful.

He shouldn't have done that, because we could have made a deal."

Background:

Earlier, US President Donald Trump once again promised to end the war in Ukraine and instructed his team to organise a call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to arrange a meeting.

Trump confirmed plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Prior to that, Trump demanded that Russia "make a deal" to end the war in Ukraine, warning of tougher sanctions and tariffs against Moscow if it refuses.

Trump also aims to achieve a reduction in global oil prices, believing this would bring an end to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

