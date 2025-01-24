All Sections
Trump: Zelenskyy is "no angel" and he "shouldn't have allowed this war to happen"

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 24 January 2025, 06:14
US President Donald Trump has stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "no angel" and "shouldn't have allowed this war to happen".

Source: NBC News, citing Trump in an interview with Fox News

Quote from Trump: "He [Zelenskyy] shouldn't have allowed this war [Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine] to happen."

"Zelenskyy is no angel."

"Zelenskyy was fighting a much bigger entity, much bigger, much more powerful.

He shouldn't have done that, because we could have made a deal."

Background

  • Earlier, US President Donald Trump once again promised to end the war in Ukraine and instructed his team to organise a call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to arrange a meeting.
  • Trump confirmed plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.
  • Prior to that, Trump demanded that Russia "make a deal" to end the war in Ukraine, warning of tougher sanctions and tariffs against Moscow if it refuses.
  • Trump also aims to achieve a reduction in global oil prices, believing this would bring an end to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

