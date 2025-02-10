All Sections
Russians attack Kursk Oblast, injuring 4 people, including 11-year-old boy

Olha Kyrylenko, Iryna BalachukMonday, 10 February 2025, 13:08
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Russian troops launched an airstrike on the village of Kazachya Loknya in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast, which is currently under the control of the Ukrainian army, on the evening of 9 February. As a result of the attack, four people, including an 11-year-old boy, were injured.

Source: Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, press officer of the temporary military commandant's office on the territory of the Russian Federation, interviewed by Ukrainska Pravda in hospital in Sumy

Quote from Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi: "A total of three women and one child received injuries of varying severity in Kazachya Loknya as a result of an enemy air strike at around 20:30 on 9 February. The military commandant's office first evacuated the injured to a stabilisation point, then to the city of Sumy. The woman’s condition is satisfactory. The child is in critical condition as of 00:30 on 10.02.2025."

Details: A source at the hospital said that the child received a "traumatic amputation of the right arm, a defect in the soft tissue of the front leg and a penetrating shrapnel wound to the head".

Quote from Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi: "The boy was operated until four in the morning. He is in extremely severe condition."

Background:

  • Earlier, the press officer of the temporary military commandant's office on Ukraine-controlled territory of the Russian Federation, Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, said that on 1 February, Russian troops struck a nursing home in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, resulting in 95 people being trapped under the rubble.
  • Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that during the rubble clearing operation, 84 civilians were rescued and provided with medical assistance, their condition was satisfactory, four were in a serious condition, and four more people had been killed.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force released screenshots from the Virage Tablet system (automated software) showing the trajectory of a Russian guided aerial bomb on Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, Russia, which showed that the attack was carried out specifically by the Russians.

